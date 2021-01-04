Breaking down President Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State

KIMT NEWS 3 - President Trump is under fire for a phone call he made to Georgia's Secretary of State.

During the conversation, the President put pressure on the Republican secretary to find more votest to overturn Joe Biden's win of the state.

The President is still trying to claim there was fraud in November's election. Courts around the country have thrown out numerous cases brought forward by Trump and his supporters.

Even members of the President's own party have spoken out against the call. Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey called it 'a new low.'

Political Analyst Rayce Hardy thinks the President didn't break any laws, but points out it is a desparate last-ditch attempt to overturn the election.

Hardy also speculates there's one other reason for the President to make the call, which is the runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats.

"He wants to fire up his supporters down there and make sure if they haven't voted, that they go vote, because the balance of power for the next two years is 100 percent hanging on the results for tomorrow," said Hardy.

Hardy said if Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate, that could make it a lot more difficult for the Biden administration to get anything done over the next two years.