Breaking: Shots fired in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating after shots were fired in SE Rochester Tuesday evening.

According to Rochester police, it happened in the 1200 block of Turnberry Drive SE at about 4:10 PM.

Witnesses tell police two vehicles drove into the area, one of them stopped, and the suspect vehicle then turned in front of the victim vehicle and cut it off.

The suspect, who is described as a light-skinned black male, got out of the vehicle, walked around the back of the victim vehicle and shot at it.

A female was driving the victim vehicle and had one male passenger. That man got out out of the vehicle and ran behind houses as the suspect continued to shoot at him.

A total of six or seven shots were fired, two striking the vehicle and three hitting one of the houses.

Police believe the victim and suspect know each other and say there is no danger to the public.

As of 7:30 Tuesday evening, nobody is in custody but police believe they know who the suspect is.