Breaking Down Which Groups Are Being Vaccinated Right Now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Here in Rochester, some of the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to healthcare workers last week, but hundreds of miles away in Washington, politicians have also been getting the vaccine.

Members of Congress are being vaccinated because of government continuity guidelines. Beyond that, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are the only ones receiving the vaccine here in Minnesota.

With vaccine supply so limited, facilities are sub-prioritizing eligible recipients by balancing each person's risk of infection, risk of morbidity, and risk of transmitting to others.

At hospitals, personnel working in dedicated COVID-19 units, emergency medical services, and COVID-19 testing are among those being prioritized. Other groups with lesser degrees of exposure will be next.

In long-term care facilities, residents living in skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes are first priority. They will be followed by residents living in assisted living communities, and adults living in intermediate and residential care facilities.

Once all frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents have been vaccinated, essential workers including police, firefighters, corrections officers, educators, food & agriculture workers, utility workers, and transportation workers will be next to receive the vaccine. You can find a full breakdown of Minnesota's phase 1a vaccine distribution guidance here.