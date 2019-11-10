Clear

Breakfast food giant makes big donations in North Iowa

Post holds anniversary celebration in St. Ansgar.

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – A breakfast food company makes a big anniversary donation to some North Iowa non-profit agencies.

Post Consumer Brands, which says it employs 33 people at its facility in St. Ansgar, held a free community breakfast Saturday at South Square to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Post brand and the 100th anniversary of Malt-O-Meal. The company presented $12,500 donations to the Mitchell County Food Bank and Worth County Community of Promise.

In addition, the company offered about 15,000 bags and boxes of post and Malt-O-Meal brand cereals for just $1 each, with all proceeds going to hunger relief in Mitchell and Worth counties.

