Election Day: Breakdown of Byron Public Schools referendum

BYRON, Minn. - Today is election day! Here is a brief breakdown of the two questions Byron members will be voting on.

The first question asks if the Byron school board should be authorized to issue bonds amounting to just over $23 million to provide funds for the betterment of school facilities.

These bonds would go towards the purchase of a direct administrations office, safety improvements, and the addition of classrooms and offices.

If the first question is approved, the second question on the ballot is if the school board would then be authorized to issue bonds equating to just under $22 million to provide funds for the updates and improvements of Byron High School and Byron Middle School athletic facilities.

If both questions are approved, Byron High School can expect to see the creation of secure entry-ways, a new 1,050 seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility.

If the referendum is approved, Byron residents can expect to see an increase in annual taxes payable in 2022 that range from $43 to $304, depending on the estimated market value of the residential property.

The only in-person polling location will be Byron Middle School and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.