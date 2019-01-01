Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Nearly a dozen people injured in Winnebago Co. crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Braving the cold for 'First Day Hike'

Around 30 people hiked through Pilot Knob as part of the nationwide 'First Day Hike' event

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - Despite the cold temperatures on New Year's Day, around 30 people braved the chill to hike public trails at Pilot Knob State Park.

Over 400 state parks across the country participated in the tradition on Tuesday, with 28 parks in Iowa and 9 in Minnesota taking part in it as well (11 were originally set to participate, but two cancelled due to frostbite concerns). People from all ages and even four-legged fur friends enjoyed a refreshing walk on the trails, as well as treats inside a warming house.

George Perdue of Britt was one such hiker, saying conditions are ideal despite the weather.

"Sun's shining, there's very little breeze, it's just a perfect day to be outside."

He appreciates getting people out to explore nature in their own backyards.

"A lot of times in the summer, I like to go to Yellow River Forest which is off in Northeast Iowa, and they're having a first day hike too. But that's a good three hour drive away, and I'm only 30 minutes away from here."

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, more than 1,200 people began the new year by hiking more than 1,100 miles at Iowa state parks last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Warmer air is on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Crash

Image

First Day Hike

Image

Human trafficking transition group

Image

Kids hit the ice before heading back to school

Image

Players hope to win a fortune in the Mega Millions

Image

Mayo Clinic welcomes the first baby of the New Year in Rochester

Image

Home is a total loss after overnight fire

Image

Dentist's office is destroyed in a fire

Image

New Year's Eve brings about a busy night for police

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events