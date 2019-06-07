Clear
Branstad attorney asks Iowa Supreme Court to stop trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The attorney for former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has filed an unusual request to the state Supreme Court that seeks to stop a civil trial now in its third day, arguing rulings by a judge are unconstitutional.

Branstad and two former staff members were sued by former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey, who claims he was pressured to quit after Branstad took over as governor in 2010 and cut his pay cut by a third. Godfrey claims it was because he's gay. Branstad denies he knew Godfrey was gay.

An eight-person is hearing the case in Polk County District Court.

Branstad attorney Frank Harty says in a document filed with the Supreme Court Thursday that the trial judge is allowing Godfrey to put on trial Branstad's positions on gay marriage and the Republican Party's "anti-gay" views.

