Brandon Williamson signs with Seattle Mariners

The former Trojan went second round.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another former NIACC baseball player is headed to the big leagues.

The south paw Brandon Williamson played for the Trojans and would later go to Texas Christian.

He was taken in the second round as the 59th overall pick by the Seattle Mariners.

His mid-90-mile-per-hour fastball helped him to a 4-5 record with a 4.19 ERA recording 89 strikeouts and 36 walks in 16 starts.

Williamson signs for $925,000 which is below the nearly $1.2-million slot value.

