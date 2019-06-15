MASON CITY, Iowa - Another former NIACC baseball player is headed to the big leagues.
The south paw Brandon Williamson played for the Trojans and would later go to Texas Christian.
He was taken in the second round as the 59th overall pick by the Seattle Mariners.
His mid-90-mile-per-hour fastball helped him to a 4-5 record with a 4.19 ERA recording 89 strikeouts and 36 walks in 16 starts.
Williamson signs for $925,000 which is below the nearly $1.2-million slot value.
Related Content
- Brandon Williamson signs with Seattle Mariners
- Mark Williamson wins Rochesterfest Shootout
- Golden Apple Award: Mr. Brandon Soller
- Ride-a-long with Brandon Libby on Interstate-35
- UPDATE: Train derails south of Seattle
- 2 weeks after Brandon Arndt's murder, his mother pleads for justice
- Minnesota man arrested in fatal Seattle area shooting
- Multiple thefts reported at Universal Marine and RV
- Iowa to lower flags to honor fallen Marine
- Marine from Minnesota shot to death at Washington barracks
Scroll for more content...