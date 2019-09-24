Clear

Kellar pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in Cerro Gordo County case

Brandon Kellar
Brandon Kellar

Changes plea on day his trial was to begin.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 1:25 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a fatal Cerro Gordo County motorcycle collision.

Brandon Kellar, 41 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 19.

Police say Kellar was drunk when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28, 2018, in the 200 block of 15th Street SE in Mason City.

The other driver was not hurt but Kellar’s passenger, Shawn True, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Kellar was hospitalized and he wasn’t charged until October 2018 after he recovered.

His trial was set to begin Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: What exactly is a mortgate?

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Image

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

Image

Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

Image

Explaining V-A Changes

Image

Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Community Events