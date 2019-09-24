MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a fatal Cerro Gordo County motorcycle collision.
Brandon Kellar, 41 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 19.
Police say Kellar was drunk when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28, 2018, in the 200 block of 15th Street SE in Mason City.
The other driver was not hurt but Kellar’s passenger, Shawn True, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Kellar was hospitalized and he wasn’t charged until October 2018 after he recovered.
His trial was set to begin Tuesday.
Related Content
- Kellar pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in Cerro Gordo County case
- Accused knife-thrower pleads guilty in Cerro Gordo County
- Not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County meth case
- Northwood man pleads guilty to Cerro Gordo Co. drug crime
- Cerro Gordo County reporting multiple cases of the flu
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...