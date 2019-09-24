Kellar pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in Cerro Gordo County case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a fatal Cerro Gordo County motorcycle collision.

Brandon Kellar, 41 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 19.

Police say Kellar was drunk when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28, 2018, in the 200 block of 15th Street SE in Mason City.

The other driver was not hurt but Kellar’s passenger, Shawn True, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Kellar was hospitalized and he wasn’t charged until October 2018 after he recovered.

His trial was set to begin Tuesday.