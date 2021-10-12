Brand new Roller Disco rolls into the Med-city for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new event is rolling through the Med-city this weekend, a Roller Disco.

The event features a temporary rink right in the center of Peace Plaza, live DJs, and a number of local vendors.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance came up with the idea two years ago.

Holly Masek, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance, says with roller and ice skating gaining more popularity over the last year, they decided now was the right time.

“We thought this is the perfect moment, we have to do it now. We gotta bring people together, now that it's a little bit safer to get together, and really let them have a fair, fun experience downtown,” Masek explains.

There is something for every age group. Open skate is Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm. Sunday is a family skate day from 10 am to 2 pm.

Masek adds one of the event's main sponsors, Destination Medical Center wants to show off the work that's been completed downtown over the last year and a half.

“I think it brings a lot of really fun energy. We've just been through a pandemic - which to be honest isn't quite over yet - we had a lot of construction downtown, it felt quiet down here for a while, and we're so excited to have the energy right in the heart of the city,” says Masek.

The Roller Disco is free of charge. Skates are available to rent but you are welcome to bring your own.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is expecting to see up to 10,000 people over the course of the weekend.