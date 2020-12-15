Brainerd man pleads guilty in Minneapolis police station fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brainerd man has pleaded guilty for his role in helping to set fire to a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

A federal complaint accuses 23-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the Third Precinct headquarters on May 28. Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building. Robinson pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck. A Staples Man pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit arson. He was the first person to enter a plea in the precinct fire.