Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brady leaving Patriots, says 'football journey' is elsewhere

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:33 AM
Posted By: By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots. He said that “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

He thanked “all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters,” adding it has “truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life, and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation. Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain and possible snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels still happening

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on the changing skies

Image

NIACC season ends

Image

We want to tell your story

Image

Coaches, athletic directors scrambling as season delayed

Image

NAHL regular-season canceled

Image

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Image

Frantic time for athletic directors as spring sports delayed

Image

Sean Weather 3/16

Community Events