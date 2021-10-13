Brad Trahan announces bid for Mayor

Rochester man Brad Trahan announced his bid for Mayor from his home at 6:30 p.m.

Trahan works for Express Employment and has been a vocal member in the Rochester community, leading a law enforcement rally over the summer.

At his candidacy announcement, Trahan promised to fix affordable housing issues in Rochester.

"I will support those who want to own a home by reducing or eliminating some of the ridiculous rules and regulations which have caused the affordable housing program issue," Trahan said.

Three other city positions are also up for election in 2022.

1st Ward Councilmember Patrick Keane, 3rd Ward Nick Campion and 5th Ward Shaun Palmer will be facing reelection, along with Mayor Kim Norton.