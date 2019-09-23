Boys soccer: Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

PLAINVIEW, Minnesota -- The Stewartville Tigers' boys soccer team raced out to a 2-0 lead, but ultimately wouldn't add anymore, falling to PEM 3-2.
Stewartville will next face Kasson-Mantorville Tuesday.
