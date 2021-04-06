Boys and Girls Club of Rochester sees success during last year despite pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester provides a safe place for kids to go after school and during the summer months to foster success in young people.

Just like everyone else, The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester has seen constant change over the last 12 months, causing them to reinvent their program, CEO Chad Campbell tells KIMT.

At one point, the operation switched to daytime programming during school hours to support distance learning.

Another point during the last year, they switched to all virtual operations.

On the flip side, Campbell says, "It's given us some really cool opportunities to build things in a new way and to build relationships in new ways that we weren't able to before and coming out of this - I think we'll take some of those lessons and we'll see what are those thing that we really want to keep and things that have been valuable to us."

Now, the program is run using a pod structure - dividing kids into age groups - to reduce risk of exposure.

Last summer enrollment was at a maximum of 40 kids. Campbell says they hope to increase that number this year.

And while masking, distancing, and cleaning safety protocols are the club's main mitigation strategies - he says the fourth strategy heading into summer months is being outside.

"We're going to have a great time, it's gonna be fun, kids are gonna learn a lot - and hopefully it can be our beginning to open our lives back up to some of the things we used to enjoy so much including being together with our club family,” Campbell explains.

Right now the club sees around 50 kids a day - the most they've had since last March -

with a maximum capacity of 75 total attendees at any given time.

As students are being reintroduced into the classroom after nearly a year of distance learning, the club has returned to its after school operations within the last month.

Campbell says this has been a relief to both the staff and the students.

“They've been through the ringer over the last 12 months - and their flexibility and resilience to doing new things and new ways."

Registration for the Boys and Girls Club summer program will be open soon.

To find out more about the programming, visit https://www.bgclubroch.org/.