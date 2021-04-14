Boys and Girls Club of Rochester reflects on police violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Protests continue following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Boys and Girls Club of Rochester CEO Chad Campbell said this year has been difficult for its youth members, 75 percent of them who are people of color, because of the pandemic and racial injustice.

He said the deaths of both George Floyd and Daunte Wright hit close to home. The club is continuing to find places in their program to have a conversation about racial injustices.

"Build opportunities in our program and into our day-to-day life with our kids, build opportunities in for them to talk about what's going on in the community around them in particular," Campbell said. "What's affecting their lives and what are the racial justice issues that are impacting them personally."

Campbell said the Rochester Police Department already sends trainees to the club, to have a conversation with them about police shootings and to get to know the community they serve.