Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives $15,000 grant from AT&T Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester is committed to providing quality programming to the kids and teens it serves.

Thursday morning the AT&T foundation presented the Boys and Girls Club a $15,000 grant to help provide internet access to Rochester's youth.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning led to the need for access to technology, creating a "digital divide" for some students.

This grant from the AT&T Foundation will allow the Boys and Girls Club to focus on providing a reliable safe place to access the internet and address the homework gap.

The club will implement new academic programming including the power hour homework program, tutoring support, and new stem programs.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Chad Campbell, says the kids appreciate universal online access.

“We’ve always had computers and devices, but never have we had enough tech support to be able to provide devices for every club at the club,” he says.

Some of the new programming includes lego robotics, DIY stem, and maker spaces, which Campbell says are all popular with the kids.

He adds, “Recently we had a parents meeting, and some caregivers even commented in all the years they've been in Rochester and known this club, this is the best it's ever been.”

The AT&T Foundation is committed to providing more than 2 billion dollars nationwide over the next 3 years to bridge the digital divide.