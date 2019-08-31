Boys and Girls Club of Rochester help children prepare for school

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The first day of school can be an exciting time but also an expensive reminder.

The national retail federation reports families spend nearly 700 dollars on back to school supplies for kids.

Today, the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester held their annual "Back To School Bash" to help relieve some of the financial burden.

Kids are out enjoying the last few days before they head back to school and hit the books.

“We had a great summer,” said one kid.

The countdown for back to school is winding down and organizers at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester are doing more than celebrating the end of summer.

“Are really trying to be centered around making sure that all our kids and all of our families are prepared to go back to school,” said Mikala Hora.

She works at the club, where they passed out backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need.

For many families school supplies can be costly.

Hora believes every student should have all the tools to learn.

“We know that can be very stressful time especially for most people. So, if there's anything that we can do in the meantime to help that out and be able to provide them with the resources they need we want to be able to do that,” she said.

Kids including Landon Hay helped plan this year's festivities.

“Plan this event and put it on and like what can you have here,” he said.

It wasn't just supplies, the club teamed up with Education Exchange to offer free haircuts.

“Even just getting those bangs out our face helps us to study a little better,” said Founder Sara Hellerue.

It’s all the supplies you saw were donated.

They will continue to accept donations for school supplies throughout the year in order to help students all year round.

Their address is 1026 E Center St. Rochester, MN 55904