Clear

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester help children prepare for school

It's their annual "Back To School Bash"

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The first day of school can be an exciting time but also an expensive reminder.
The national retail federation reports families spend nearly 700 dollars on back to school supplies for kids.
Today, the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester held their annual "Back To School Bash" to help relieve some of the financial burden.

Kids are out enjoying the last few days before they head back to school and hit the books.
“We had a great summer,” said one kid.

The countdown for back to school is winding down and organizers at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester are doing more than celebrating the end of summer.

“Are really trying to be centered around making sure that all our kids and all of our families are prepared to go back to school,” said Mikala Hora.

She works at the club, where they passed out backpacks filled with school supplies to families in need.
For many families school supplies can be costly.
Hora believes every student should have all the tools to learn.
“We know that can be very stressful time especially for most people. So, if there's anything that we can do in the meantime to help that out and be able to provide them with the resources they need we want to be able to do that,” she said.

Kids including Landon Hay helped plan this year's festivities.

“Plan this event and put it on and like what can you have here,” he said.

It wasn't just supplies, the club teamed up with Education Exchange to offer free haircuts.

“Even just getting those bangs out our face helps us to study a little better,” said Founder Sara Hellerue.

It’s all the supplies you saw were donated.
They will continue to accept donations for school supplies throughout the year in order to help students all year round.
Their address is 1026 E Center St. Rochester, MN 55904

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
A mild Labor Day weekend might just end with a bang
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Image

8/31 Forecast

Image

Convert-O-Lab helps people preserve memories

Image

Horse show in Britt brings enthusiasts together

Image

Using Labor Day weekend to volunteer

Image

Ventura firefighters asking residents to make house numbers more visible

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events