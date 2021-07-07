Brothers age 3 and 6 killed in Algona homicide; man found dead by suicide

ALGONA, Iowa - Brothers aged 3 and 6 were killed in a murder-suicide this week in Algona.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday night that the bodies of Logan Phelon, 6, and Seth Phelon, 3, were found Monday night at 418 S. Harlan St.

Christopher Phelon, 32, was also found deceased at the scene, authorities said.

"The law enforcement investigation and autopsies conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that Logan and Seth died as the result of gunshot wounds, and their manner of death was considered homicide. Christopher Phelon died as the result of a gunshot wound and manner of death was considered suicide," authorities said.

The Algona Police received assistance from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Algona EMS, the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.