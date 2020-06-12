Boys & Girls Club of Rochester opening at limited capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting next week the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester will be opening in a limited capacity.

Instead of welcoming 150 kids for on-site programming the club will only be able to host 40 members starting on June 15th.

CEO Chad Campbell says due to COVID-19 safety measures had to be put in place. The club has been reaching out to families directly to process registrations.

Campbell explained, "We know that kids and families depend on the Boys & Girls Club and the fact that we're not able to serve everyone at the same time in the way that we normally have is gut-wrenching. We know it puts a hardship on families and just continues the already difficult situation that kids have been having to deal with since March."

Members will be required to check-in and check-out at pre-assigned times.

Club member will also operate in small groups of eight kids with two adults. The groups won't interact with one another during the program day to reduce the risk of infection.

Campbell says it's important to still provide some program stability. He added, "Kids having social interactions with one another is really important for their well-being and development and beyond that kids having caring, regular, reliable adult mentors that they can count on is incredibly important particularly during a time of traumatic stress and turmoil."

Other precautions will be taken including physical distancing, frequent disinfecting and use of face masks.

Hours of Operation will be from 9am - 4pm daily and Monday-Friday, in order to maximize consistency of staff interactions.

The club says it will continue to monitor conditions and may be able to expand enrollment in the future.