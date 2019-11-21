Clear

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester hosts annual Heroes Breakfast.

The event showed people the work the non-profit is doing and honored donors who help make it all possible.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Helping area youth is a mission worth supporting and celebrating. And that's what happened at the annual Heroes Breakfast Wednesday morning. 

Through powerful speeches, area organizations learned more about the work The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester does to guide and empower youth. 

Club member and high school student, Keirsten Larson, said the organization is helping her become a better person. 

"Actually the reason I started coming was I was getting in trouble and my parents wanted me to have a good outlet or a way to change the things I do in life," she explained. 

And it did. Two years later, Larson now holds a leadership position in a club program. She called the experience 'life-changing.'

"It's helped me change how I see the world and how I view other people... I used to assume about people and now I don't. I bring them in and welcome them in now," she said. 

High school student, Tiera Felder, is the organization's Youth of the Year. She told KIMT the organization helped inspire her to follow her dreams as a filmmaker. Now a tutor to other club members, Felder spoke at Thursday morning's event, and hopes people see the impact the non-profit can have on area youth. 

"I've grown up with the Boys & Girls Club and I've watched kids grow and I've watched kids come and leave and all of that. And knowing there are a lot of kids who need help and it's really important for them to have role models because I think that's what drives them to get new goals," Felder said. 

The breakfast also recognized individuals and organizations who donate to the non-profit and help make the work they do possible. 

KIMT News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Heroes Breakfast and happy to have KIMT News 3's Katie Lange and George Mallet emcee the event. 

To donate or learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, click here

