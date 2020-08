CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A 14-year-old boy was killed during a watercraft accident Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa DNR said it happened at noon and involved two personal watercrafts.

A 14-year-old who was operating a watercraft died, and a 12-year-old who was operating a second one sustained minor injuries.

A passenger on the second watercraft was not injured. No names have been released.

The Iowa DNR was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Clear Lake Fire and Rescue.