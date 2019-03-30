Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Boy in need of transplant lives courtside dream with Globetrotters

They dunk and dribble their way across America and this weekend the Harlem Globetrotters are in Rochester and Mason City.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - They dunk and dribble their way across America and this weekend the Harlem Globetrotters are in Rochester and Mason City.
Earlier this week I put a call in to the Globetrotters, hoping to make a sick little boy's wishes come true.
Ten-year-old Carter Swallow is a basketball fanatic, He is also very ill.
"He is at stage four - at the end of his kidney disease and he needs a transplant," said Matt and Melissa Swallow, Carter's parents.
Carter and his family were lucky enough to get free tickets to the Globetrotters game, a meet-and-greet with the players and to sit courtside on the team bench.
"This is going to create so many memories for him to talk about, especially when he is going through the storm he will have so many things to talk about. That excites us more than anything," said the Swallows.
Within the next few weeks Carter is expected to be listed as active on an organ transplant list.
We plan to keep you up-to-date on his medical journey.
If you missed the Harlem Globetrotters in Rochester you can catch them Monday, April 1, in Mason City at 7p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Little boy lives the courtside dream

Image

BULLS ADVANCE TO SEMIS

Image

Staying safe on your bicycle this spring

Image

CLEAR LAKE SHUTS OUT HDC

Image

Final Four court takes shape at U.S. Bank Stadium

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Community Events