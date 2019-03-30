Boy in need of transplant lives courtside dream with Globetrotters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - They dunk and dribble their way across America and this weekend the Harlem Globetrotters are in Rochester and Mason City.

Earlier this week I put a call in to the Globetrotters, hoping to make a sick little boy's wishes come true.

Ten-year-old Carter Swallow is a basketball fanatic, He is also very ill.

"He is at stage four - at the end of his kidney disease and he needs a transplant," said Matt and Melissa Swallow, Carter's parents.

Carter and his family were lucky enough to get free tickets to the Globetrotters game, a meet-and-greet with the players and to sit courtside on the team bench.

"This is going to create so many memories for him to talk about, especially when he is going through the storm he will have so many things to talk about. That excites us more than anything," said the Swallows.

Within the next few weeks Carter is expected to be listed as active on an organ transplant list.

We plan to keep you up-to-date on his medical journey.

If you missed the Harlem Globetrotters in Rochester you can catch them Monday, April 1, in Mason City at 7p.m.