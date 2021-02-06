Clear
Boy found safe after SUV stolen in Minneapolis

Law enforcement says 1-year-old was in the back seat.

Posted: Feb 6, 2021 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 1-year-old boy who was in the back seat of an SUV that was stolen in Minneapolis Saturday has been found safe.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled an Amber Alert for Da’Merion Ni’mer White. Minneapolis police say Brooklyn Center officers told them they located the stolen SUV and missing toddler about 2:40 p.m., which is approximately two hours after the vehicle was taken. A citizen spotted the vehicle and called Brooklyn Center police.

Authorities say the SUV was left running outside the entrance to a church and the suspect fled.

