DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has drowned in a large pond in north Des Moines.
Police say Van Cin Lian of Des Moines went into the pond Saturday afternoon with two other boys. At some point he went underwater and didn't resurface.
Dive teams from several agencies responded and used a drone in an attempt to find the boy.
Divers recovered his body about 6 p.m.
Related Content
- Boy drowns in large pond in central Iowa
- Large sink hole closes road in north central Iowa
- Community mourns loss of boy who drowned in pond: 'You pray you don't have to bury your child'
- Boy nearly drowns at southern Minnesota campground
- Boy dies after he, another child, man break through pond ice in Iowa
- Measles warning for central Iowa
- Man dies after SUV runs into northeast Iowa pond
- UPDATE: Boy, 7, drowns in Dodge County accident
- Boy who almost drowned released from the hospital
- Mother: Iowa girl's drowning in Sioux Falls happened in seconds
Scroll for more content...