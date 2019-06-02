Clear

Boy drowns in large pond in central Iowa

A 13-year-old boy has drowned in a large pond in north Des Moines.

Police say Van Cin Lian of Des Moines went into the pond Saturday afternoon with two other boys. At some point he went underwater and didn't resurface.

Dive teams from several agencies responded and used a drone in an attempt to find the boy.

Divers recovered his body about 6 p.m.

