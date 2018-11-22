Clear

Boy dies after he, another child, man break through pond ice in Iowa

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he, another child and a man fell through pond ice in central Iowa.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at a privately owned pond in Montezuma. First responders were able to get all three out of the frigid water and send them to hospitals.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office says the boy was pronounced dead at a Grinnell hospital. The girl was flown to a Des Moines hospital, and the man was hospitalized in Grinnell.

Their names and their relationships to each other have not been released.

