MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he, another child and a man fell through pond ice in central Iowa.
The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at a privately owned pond in Montezuma. First responders were able to get all three out of the frigid water and send them to hospitals.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office says the boy was pronounced dead at a Grinnell hospital. The girl was flown to a Des Moines hospital, and the man was hospitalized in Grinnell.
Their names and their relationships to each other have not been released.
Related Content
- Boy dies after he, another child, man break through pond ice in Iowa
- Man dies after SUV runs into northeast Iowa pond
- Authorities say Iowa man died after riding horse into farm pond
- Iowa boy who wanted racing stickers for his casket dies
- Vehicles breaking through ice prompt safety warning
- Community mourns loss of boy who drowned in pond: 'You pray you don't have to bury your child'
- Iowa man charged with child endangerment for 2-year-old's death
- Authorities say Iowa man dies after being pinned by machine
- Iowa man convicted of killing 10-year-old dies in prison
- Milford man dies in snowmobile crash in northwestern Iowa
Scroll for more content...