Clear

Boy dies after being pulled from central Iowa pool

Happened Saturday evening in Glidden.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 7:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GLIDDEN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after being pulled from a community pool in central Iowa.

First responders were sent to the Glidden Aquatic Center in Glidden on Saturday evening. Medics took over CPR and other emergency measures from pool personnel, and he was taken to St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. He was pronounced dead there.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office identified him as Kadyn Sporrer. He lived in Carroll, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from Glidden.

Authorities have not provided other details about what led to the boy's drowning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Image

What is a dew point?

Image

Hemp farm lawsuit

Image

Fines for bullying

Image

Civic center board upate

Image

Mock search and rescue

Image

Recruiting Bus Drivers

Image

History of Pride

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Hickenlooper

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Community Events