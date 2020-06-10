Boy arrested for stealing vehicle in SE Minnesota, threatens to do it again

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle Wednesday morning in Byron and threatened to do it again as he was walked to a patrol vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the boy drove by the residence in the stolen vehicle as the deputy was taking the report before a traffic stop was made.

That’s when the driver bailed and fled on foot.

While being arrested, the boy called the victim a redneck and said “wait until I get out. I’ll come back and steal another one of your cars.”