Boy Scouts pick up food donations

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Last weekend, Stewartville Cub Scout Pack 156 stuck flyers to houses' doors all over Stewartville and Racine asking households to leave nonperishable food items on their porches the following weekend. On Saturday, they went door-to-door picking up the food donations from families' front steps.

"We're giving people food to people who don't have that much food," says Scout Benjamin Anthony. "To help them survive," adds Scout Dayton Hayes.

They're collecting donations in time for Thanksgiving. "Because if they don't have food for thanksgiving then they probably won't have fun," says Scout Payton Roh.

Scouts in the Rochester area brought their donations to Channel One Food Bank in Rochester. Stewartville Cub Scout Pack 156 collected 1,088 pounds of food items.