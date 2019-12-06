Clear

Boy Scouts looking to sell office in Rochester

Trying to determine the building's value.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Boy Scouts are putting their Rochester home up for sale.

The Gamehaven Council, Boy Scouts of America says it is putting the McCarthy Service Center, which has been its home since the 1950s, up for bids to determine the building’s current value. With the Center located in the 1100 block of 11 ½ Street SE, the Council says the increasing cost of owning and maintaining a property close to downtown Rochester has led them to consider if those resources could be better used elsewhere.

While the Council says it will be exploring new possible locations, any sale would be dependent on final approval of the Gamehaven Executive Board.

The Gamehaven Council says it serves over 2,600 youth in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona Counties.

