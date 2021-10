MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for help locating a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ean Cunningham was last seen near the 800 block of N. Federal Ave. between 3-4 p.m.

"He was wearing a dark-colored shirt with baby Yoda on it and khaki-colored shorts or pants. He was also not wearing shoes when he left his house. If you have seen Ean please call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 then "0" for dispatch," police said