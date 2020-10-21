Police K-9 to the rescue: Boy, 2, and his dog found in Cerro Gordo County after going missing

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - It was a happy ending Tuesday after a two-year-old boy and his dog went missing in North Iowa.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded at 11:33 a.m. after the report of the missing boy and his dog in the 19000 block of 220th St., Mason City.

Mason City police K-9 Kilo and officer Duane Kemna started to track the scent and followed the track along a creek and through several acres of timber for just over half a mile.

He was found in the northwest corner of a neighbor's house sitting on a cinder block with the dog at his side. The boy had removed his wet socks, shoes and coat.

The sheriff's office said the family was outside working when the boy and the dog wandered off.

"The family is thankful to law enforcement for the safe recovery of the 2-year-old and his dog," the sheriff's office said.