Boy, 16, injured after being ejected from vehicle in Wright Co. crash

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - A 16-year-old boy was injured and ejected from a vehicle after a one-vehicle accident Sunday in Wright County.

The Iowa State Patrol said the vehicle was on 285th St. from Highway 17 and lost control. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and found outside of it.

He was taken to Trinity Regional before being taken to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

The injured person, whose name wasn’t released, is from Eagle Grove.

The crash happened at 1:29 p.m.