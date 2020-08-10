Boy, 16, accused of waving gun at victims, arrested a day later after being tazed

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A 16-year-old Rochester male with a history of waving a gun at people is in more trouble after he was tazed and taken into custody.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about a young male who rode his bike into Byron and confronted a group of teens at a park.

Authorities said the juvenile waved a gun at the victims.

On Friday morning, deputies located the juvenile in the 2400 block of 15th Ave. NW.

When approached, the boy ran out the back door and tried to fight with law enforcement before he was tazed.

He’s facing charges of obstructing the legal process, violation of apprehension and fleeing on foot.