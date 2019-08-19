Boy, 16, accused of stealing vehicle from Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old boy is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly stole a 2015 Ford Escape from a 74-year-old female.
Authorities said the vehicle, which was unlocked with possibly a spare key inside, was taken between Friday night and Saturday morning from the 200 block of Highway 14 SE.
On Sunday, the owner of CJ Auto was driving on Frontage Rd., south of 55th St. SE when he saw the vehicle had a CJ Auto temporary license plate on it.
The owner didn’t recognize the car and called officers.
The boy was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. There was also a 17-year-old male passenger in the vehicle.
