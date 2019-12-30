Clear
Boy, 15, arrested in connection to January death of 49-year-old SE Minnesota man

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the January death of a 49-year-old man.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 12:09 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:11 PM

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the January death of a 49-year-old man.

The Fillmore County Attorney’s Office said the boy has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Gregory Davis, but due to his age, his name and further details of the case are not being released to the public.

Davis, of rural Chatfield, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 30.

He was found dead at his home west of Chatfield, located at 32573 Ninebark Rd.

