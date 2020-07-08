Boy, 15, accused of assaulting law enforcement in SE Minnesota for 2nd time in as many months

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 15-year-old accused of assaulting a deputy in June is in more trouble after allegedly kicking and spitting on an officer.

Police said it happened Tuesday at 5:18 p.m. in the 10 block of Civic Center Dr. SE. Officers located a stolen vehicle and the officer was assaulted while trying to walk the boy to the patrol vehicle.

The driver, 17, from Mantorville, was arrested for possession of stolen property and was released to his parents. Two other teens in the vehicle were released to their parents.

The car, a 2006 Chevy Malibu, was stolen out of Winona.