Boy, 14, seriously injured in SE Minnesota ATV accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and is in an induced coma following an ATV accident over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday in the 12000 block of Mill Creek Rd. SE.

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, was located by his father and was unresponsive with a severe injury to the skull and mouth.

The parents were gone a short time and found the boy a short time later. The Chatfield ambulance responded and Gunderson Air transported the boy to St. Marys Hospital.

A GoFundMe account for the boy has been set up here.