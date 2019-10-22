Rochester boy, 13, arrested for allegedly brandishing air soft pistol inside middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 13-year-old boy is facing numerous charges for allegedly brandishing an airsoft pistol earlier this month at a Rochester middle school.

Police said on Oct. 11, a school resource officer was asked for assistance by administration after a student reported being threatened by a gun on school property Oct. 10.

“School administrators and the School Resource Officer were not aware of the incident until the morning of the 11th. When the report was received, school administration and the school resource officer acted immediately,” police said. “Within a short period of time, the gun that was referred to was located and the individual involved was identified. The gun was discovered to be an airsoft pistol.”

The boy is facing felony charges involving threats of violence, brandishing a replica firearm on school grounds and possessing a replica firearm on school grounds.