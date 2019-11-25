Boy, 12, held, accused of making Minnesota bomb threat

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) — An International Falls Middle School student is in custody after he was accused of making a bomb threat.
The Koochiching County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and deciding whether to issue a juvenile delinquency petition against the 12-year-old. He could have a detention hearing Monday in juvenile court to determine whether he should continue to be held.
Authorities say the threat was made Nov. 18.
