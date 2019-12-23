Boy, 12, has died after vehicle vs. buggy crash in SE Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy from Mabel has died after a vehicle vs. buggy crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Joe Mast has died from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 44 and 401st Avenue, northeast of Prosper.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Brian Martin Schwingle, 42 of Mabel, was driving his car east when he hit a horse and buggy with six people inside.

The driver of the buggy, Menno Mast, 56 of Mabel, and another 9-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people in the buggy were not hurt and neither was Schwingle or a 12-year-old boy in his car.