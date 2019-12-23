FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 12-year-old boy from Mabel has died after a vehicle vs. buggy crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Joe Mast has died from injuries sustained in Friday’s crash.
The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 44 and 401st Avenue, northeast of Prosper.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Brian Martin Schwingle, 42 of Mabel, was driving his car east when he hit a horse and buggy with six people inside.
The driver of the buggy, Menno Mast, 56 of Mabel, and another 9-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Three other people in the buggy were not hurt and neither was Schwingle or a 12-year-old boy in his car.
Related Content
- Boy, 12, has died after vehicle vs. buggy crash in SE Minnesota
- Two-vehicle crash in SE Rochester
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
- Wild deer dies of insect-spread disease in SE Minnesota
- One person dies in SE Minnesota house fire
- UPDATE: 21-year-old dies after hit-and-run crash involving Amish buggy
- Snow-covered road blamed for injury crash in SE Minnesota
- Authorities ID SE Minnesota man killed in crash
- SE Minnesota man injured in Highway 30 crash early Thursday
- 6 killed in overnight crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota