Boxes of cheer for pediatric patients: 'It gives them a second to focus on something other than the bad days'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hospital visits are never fun, especially when you're a kid.

Merchants Bank is hoping to brighten the day of pediatric patients with big green boxes filled with magazines, toys, and crafts.

They're distributing 244 boxes to kids at Mayo Clinic Children's Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

Blake Bicknase is 6 years old and was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis. His mom Michelle is thankful for surprises like this that help make hospital visits more comfortable.

"We came to get a fun goodie box, try to help him feel better," Bicknase said, "and he was feeling a little better a little while ago so he was trucking down here excited to get a box of goodies."

Merchants Bank employees say they hope to bring smiles.

"We could always write a check and we could always just give a donation," Mollie Brink said. "I think actually being here and you know the little things. The little trinkets in a box that put a smile on a child's face, that's what it's about. It's about the children and what they're going through and it gives them a second to focus on something other than the bad days."

Merchants Bank is also donating a check for $3100 to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.