Boxes full of blessings

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - During this time of uncertainty, a North Iowa donut shop is setting up donation boxes to help those in need.
South Shore Donut Company has boxes full of items from toiletries to food, diapers and other essentials that anyone can take, while also donating something in return.
Owner Whitney Mixdorf says the idea for the boxes came about while trying to find ways to help families during this crisis. And even though the boxes were only set out Monday morning, it's already received a positive buzz around town.
"There is so many good people out there. Once you put something like that out into the world, it just grows like wild fire because people want to help."
The boxes will be out as long as they're being utilized. Mixdorf is considering adding a permanent box in front of her store.
