Boxes containing 30lbs worth of food is given to those in SE Minnesota with need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Food Bank, Rochester Public Schools, Family Service Rochester and the city of Rochester are just a few of the handful of organizations making this distribution possible.

The boxes have 30 pounds worth of food in them which will approximately serve a family of four for a week. Rochester Public Schools normally give lunch meals out to students, but this week is spring break so they're hoping this can help replace that.

However, these boxes are for anyone in the community in need of food and they're free! Karen Lemke with the Rochester Public Library said anyone can drive through one of the six locations and never even have to get out of their vehicle. Volunteers will put the box in either your trunk or the back seat.

"We just know that this will really help those who need that help right now," explained Lemke. "We just hope that everyone stays safe and follows the protocols and gets the help they need."

Lemke said it's heartwarming there are so many giving organizations in the community. "It's been really neat to see the organizations come together on, not just the food, but in other areas in our community when there's a need," said Lemke. "People in Rochester really step up and organizations really step up."

The boxes will be given away until they run out of boxes. You can go to Gage or Sunset Terrace Elementary and John Adams Middle School starting at 9:30 a.m. to pick up boxes or Riverside Central Elementary School, Willow Creek Middle School and Mayo High School starting at 12:30 p.m.