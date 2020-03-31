Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Boxes containing 30lbs worth of food is given to those in SE Minnesota with need

Dozens of area organizations are coming together to distribute food boxes to make sure people don't go without food this week.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 7:44 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Channel One Food Bank, Rochester Public Schools, Family Service Rochester and the city of Rochester are just a few of the handful of organizations making this distribution possible.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

The boxes have 30 pounds worth of food in them which will approximately serve a family of four for a week. Rochester Public Schools normally give lunch meals out to students, but this week is spring break so they're hoping this can help replace that.

However, these boxes are for anyone in the community in need of food and they're free! Karen Lemke with the Rochester Public Library said anyone can drive through one of the six locations and never even have to get out of their vehicle. Volunteers will put the box in either your trunk or the back seat.

"We just know that this will really help those who need that help right now," explained Lemke. "We just hope that everyone stays safe and follows the protocols and gets the help they need."

Lemke said it's heartwarming there are so many giving organizations in the community. "It's been really neat to see the organizations come together on, not just the food, but in other areas in our community when there's a need," said Lemke. "People in Rochester really step up and organizations really step up."

The boxes will be given away until they run out of boxes. You can go to Gage or Sunset Terrace Elementary and John Adams Middle School starting at 9:30 a.m. to pick up boxes or Riverside Central Elementary School, Willow Creek Middle School and Mayo High School starting at 12:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester organizations distribute boxes for those in need

Image

Business as usual for Rochester bike shop

Image

Rochester organizations distribute boxes to those in need.

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Keeping an eye on potential rain totals

Image

Entrepreneurs find critical ways to stay afloat in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/30

Image

Lawmaker explains sorting through help

Image

No sports make an impact on the mental health of athetes

Image

At the head of vaccine research

Community Events