Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Bowling for Blake'

Bowling in memory of a beloved teacher to raise scholarship funds.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 8:40 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – People are bowling in Mason City this weekend, but not just for fun. They’re bowling in honor of a late Clear Lake High School teacher, and raising scholarship money in his memory.

“They’ve given out 73 scholarships, $37,000 worth of scholarships,” Brett Lobdell told KIMT.

Those scholarships have provided for both Clear Lake and Belmond students and it’s all in the memory of Blake Lobdell. Blake’s older brother, Brett, says Blake loved teaching and bowling and the sport just isn’t the same without him.

“Blake and I did everything together,” said Lobdell. “We bowled together, we bowled league together, and we bowled tournaments together and it’s been really hard for me to continue to bowl.”

Blake suddenly passed away at the age of 50 in 2011. The Mystic Lanes bwling alley is honoring his memory this weekend with two game for only $10. Half of that money goes toward the scholarship fund that benefits a handful of students each year.

“They’re $500 scholarships so it’s a nice scholarship that helps with books and what not,” said Lobdell.

‘Bowling for Blake’ is from 12 PM-12 AM on Saturday, and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -7°
Buckle up, the forecast is a roller coaster.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gyms see spike in membership as new year approaches

Image

8th Annual Bowling for Blake

Image

People in Rochester protest Sudanese government

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Mason City mobile home park fire

Image

Law enforcement prep for New Year's

Image

Year in Review: Wild Weather

Image

Minimum wage going up

Image

Giving the gift of life

Image

Texting in Jail

Community Events