MASON CITY, Iowa – People are bowling in Mason City this weekend, but not just for fun. They’re bowling in honor of a late Clear Lake High School teacher, and raising scholarship money in his memory.

“They’ve given out 73 scholarships, $37,000 worth of scholarships,” Brett Lobdell told KIMT.

Those scholarships have provided for both Clear Lake and Belmond students and it’s all in the memory of Blake Lobdell. Blake’s older brother, Brett, says Blake loved teaching and bowling and the sport just isn’t the same without him.

“Blake and I did everything together,” said Lobdell. “We bowled together, we bowled league together, and we bowled tournaments together and it’s been really hard for me to continue to bowl.”

Blake suddenly passed away at the age of 50 in 2011. The Mystic Lanes bwling alley is honoring his memory this weekend with two game for only $10. Half of that money goes toward the scholarship fund that benefits a handful of students each year.

“They’re $500 scholarships so it’s a nice scholarship that helps with books and what not,” said Lobdell.

‘Bowling for Blake’ is from 12 PM-12 AM on Saturday, and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday.