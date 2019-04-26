Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Boundary Adjustments For Albert Lea

The proposal is for all K-2 students to attend Lakeview next year in the newly adjust boundary north of County Road 46.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

A boundary shift in the Albert Lea School District could change where your child goes to school. Right now, Sibley Elementary School is at capacity so the school district is proposing sending selected students to Lakeview Elementary.

The proposal is for all K-2 students to attend Lakeview next year in the newly adjust boundary north of County Road 46. If parents want to keep their children together, they may both attend Lakeview where there is more than enough capacity.

Belinda Krysan has a kindergartener and first grader at Sibley Elementary School.
She says she specifically moved her family to the area for this school and she doesn't want her kids put through this transition.

"I think they will be incredibly upset,” said Krysan. “Change can be difficult for a six and seven-year-old.”

For all the details click here: https://www.alschools.org/news/district-newspress-releases/faq-boundary-adjustment

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Image

A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

Image

Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

Image

Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Image

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Image

More people calling to check vaccination history

Community Events