Boundary Adjustments For Albert Lea

A boundary shift in the Albert Lea School District could change where your child goes to school. Right now, Sibley Elementary School is at capacity so the school district is proposing sending selected students to Lakeview Elementary.

The proposal is for all K-2 students to attend Lakeview next year in the newly adjust boundary north of County Road 46. If parents want to keep their children together, they may both attend Lakeview where there is more than enough capacity.

Belinda Krysan has a kindergartener and first grader at Sibley Elementary School.

She says she specifically moved her family to the area for this school and she doesn't want her kids put through this transition.

"I think they will be incredibly upset,” said Krysan. “Change can be difficult for a six and seven-year-old.”

For all the details click here: https://www.alschools.org/news/district-newspress-releases/faq-boundary-adjustment