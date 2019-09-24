Clear
'Bottle Advisory' issued for Meservey

Residents told to only drink bottled water until further notice.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MESERVEY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is issuing a “bottle advisory” for the Cerro Gordo County community of Meservey.

The advisory means residents are urged to only drink bottled water for the time being. The DNR says it is concerned about bacterial contamination in the wake of a loss of pressure in Meservey’s water system.

Community officials say the water is safe to wash with.

This advisory will remain in place until further notice.

