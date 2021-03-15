Both lanes of Highway 52 shut down early Monday morning due to vehicle fire

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Traffic was stopped on both lanes of Highway 52 and a person escaped serious injury after a crash and vehicle fire early Monday morning.

The Pine Island Fire Department was dispatched to the 12100 block of Highway 52 S. at 12:43 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to escape with minor injuries.

The fire spread one-quarter mile north of the accident location due to strong winds. The Minnesota State Patrol stopped traffic in both lanes so first responders could extinguish the fire. Crews were on the scene for nearly an hour.

The vehicle was a total loss.