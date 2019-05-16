Both Sides of the Bars showcases artwork

ALBERT LEA, Mnn.- A program at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center is being brought into the public eye.

Inmates and detainees at the detention center are getting the chance to let their emotions out in a special way, through painting and writing.

There are 2 volunteers in the program who each give about 2.5 hours a week of their time to those in the detention center.

Jim teaches the painting program, and Caroline instructs the creative writing portion.

The program is self-sustaining, meaning much of the art produced within classes is sold and those funds are used to purchase more art and writing supplies.

The art show will be on display at the Albert Lea Art Center until June 8th.