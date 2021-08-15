Both Gach puts on youth basketball camp in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - A former University of Minnesota player will be back in his hometown of Austin on Monday to put on a camp for area youth.

Austin native Both Gach is back.

He played for the University of Minnesota last year and will take the field for the University of Utah this year.

On Monday and Tuesday, he's back in Austin to give back to the youth putting on a camp to teach kids about a game he loves.

It's a two-day camp at Ellis Middle School for hoopsters in fifth through eighth grade.

Kids will work on skill development, play games, and get a t-shirt.

About five of Both's teammates from Austin will be there to help out with the camp.

He says he's grateful to be able to give back.

"I'm really excited about it. For me, what I want to do is give back to the community. I grew up in Austin so I just want to give kids the chance to, you know, get better and workout with myself and a few of the guys that I played with during my time here and stuff like that. So for me, it's all about giving back to these kids and helping them get better," says Both.

He can do these camps with the new NCAA rule for athletes to make money using their name, image, and likeness.